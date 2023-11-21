YS Jagan disburses Rs. 161.86 crore fishermen who suffered losses

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated funds amounting to Rs.161.86 crores to families of fishermen who suffered losses due to the ONGC pipeline. The funds, totalling 23,458 families, were disbursed virtually from the CM's office.

The CM expressed his intention to celebrate the program in Sullurpet, but due to inclement weather, it was postponed. The program aims to provide financial assistance to affected fishermen. The compensation amounts to Rs.11,500 per month and a total of Rs.161 crore will be deposited directly into their accounts. In total, the government has provided compensation of Rs. 485 crores to the affected families.

The CM also highlighted the government's efforts to support the fishing community and mentioned the incident in Visakhapatnam where the government provided assistance to fishermen whose boats were burnt. Earlier, the CM postponed his visit to Mambattu in Tirupati district due to heavy rains.