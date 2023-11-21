  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan disburses Rs. 161.86 crore fishermen who suffered losses

YS Jagan disburses Rs. 161.86 crore fishermen who suffered losses
x
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated funds amounting to Rs.161.86 crores to families of fishermen who suffered losses due to the ONGC pipeline.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated funds amounting to Rs.161.86 crores to families of fishermen who suffered losses due to the ONGC pipeline. The funds, totalling 23,458 families, were disbursed virtually from the CM's office.

The CM expressed his intention to celebrate the program in Sullurpet, but due to inclement weather, it was postponed. The program aims to provide financial assistance to affected fishermen. The compensation amounts to Rs.11,500 per month and a total of Rs.161 crore will be deposited directly into their accounts. In total, the government has provided compensation of Rs. 485 crores to the affected families.

The CM also highlighted the government's efforts to support the fishing community and mentioned the incident in Visakhapatnam where the government provided assistance to fishermen whose boats were burnt. Earlier, the CM postponed his visit to Mambattu in Tirupati district due to heavy rains.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X