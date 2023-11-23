YS Jagan disburses YSR Kalyanamastu and Shadi Tofa, says it will enhance education among poor

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the financial assistance for YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Tofa on Thursday. 10,511 eligible couples who got married during the July-September quarter this year has benefited and the amount was deposited in the accounts of the mothers of the brides by pressing a button from the CM's camp officeOn this occasion, CM Jagan highlighted the importance of the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Tofa programs. He emphasized that these programs aim to help poor parents educate their children, arrange honorable marriages for them, and support the start of their married lives. He mentioned that the government is committed to uplifting marginalized sections of society and providing them with assistance and support.

He stated that 81.64 crores has been deposited into the accounts of the mothers of 10,511 eligible couples who got married between July and September. He mentioned that this assistance is part of a larger scheme, where financial aid has been provided in three installments to a total of 46,062 couples. He expressed satisfaction with the impact of these programs, especially considering the lack of similar initiatives in the previous government.

Addressing criticism over the eligibility criteria, CM Jagan explained the decision to not require a 10th class certificate and a certain age limit for marriage. He stated that the primary focus is on the well-being of the people and ensuring access to education for all. By enforcing these requirements, the government is encouraging every parent to educate their children and is also working towards eliminating child marriages. He highlighted the improvements made in government schools, such as introducing English medium education, digital teaching, subject teachers, and bilingual textbooks.

CM Jagan emphasized that the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Tofa programs aim to bring about a generational change by providing education and financial support. He expressed hope that these initiatives would lead to a brighter future for the children of Andhra Pradesh.