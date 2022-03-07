YS Jagan expresses anger over TDP members for obstructing governor speech in Assembly

On the first day of the assembly budget sessions, the TDP members were exposed to a vile tradition of mischief. They has resorted to degenerate politics by interrupting governor Biswabhushan Harichandan's speech. TDP members chanted "Governor Goback" and tore up the governor's speech papers. This created chaos in the House.



Against this backdrop, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become serious about TDP member Atchennaidu at a BAC meeting for insulting the governor and tearing up copies of his speech by TDP members.

He said it was not a good idea to block the governor's speech. He said there had never been such a culture in the past. The CM said that it is the minimum courtesy to respect governor who is in constitutional position.