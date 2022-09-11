YS Jagan expresses condolences over the death of Krishnam Raju

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his condolences over the death of former Union Minister and popular film actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju.



Krishnam Raju has been suffering from illness for some time. He breathed his last on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

On Sunday afternoon, the mortal remains will be moved to Krishna Raju's residence and later will be shifted to Filmchamber on Monday morning for fans to pay tribute. It is learnt, Krishnam Raju's last rites will be held in the Mahaprasthanam.

Meanwhile, Tollywood celebrities and fans are reaching the hospital after hearing the news of Krishnam Raju's death while the political leaders are expressing condolences to the family members.