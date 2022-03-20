YS Jagan expresses grief over the death of armed struggle warrior Mallu Swarajyam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of Telangana armed struggle warrior Mallu Swarajyam. In a statement, he expressed his deepest condolences to Mallu's family members. Jagan recalled that Mallu Swarajyam was not only a freedom fighter but also an activist who had waged many struggles on social and political issues. He praised her for living the whole of her life with discipline and values ​​that adhered to the doctrines she believed in.



Telangana armed peasant struggle warrior Mallu Swarajyam (91) who died on Saturday Mallu Swarajyam has fought for the liberation of slavery, He was treated at Banjara Hills Care Hospital in Hyderabad and passed away at 8 pm on Saturday.



The Telangana bullet lady is said to be suffering from kidney problems for some years and on the 1st of this month she also got an infection in her lungs. The family members rushed her to hospital. On the afternoon of the 2nd she was placed on a ventilator as her condition worsened with pneumonia. As her health improved, she was shifted to a separate room for medical treatment.

Although everything was going well, her health deteriorated again on Friday and was rushed to the ICU again. Mallu Swarajyam died on Saturday night after being treated on a ventilator and suffering from organ failure.