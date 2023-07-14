Live
YS Jagan extends best wishes to ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy took to Twitter and congratulated the ISRO team for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 rocket launch, which aims to explore the South Pole of the Moon at 2.35 pm on Friday from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota. The mission will be carried out by the LVM3-M4 satellite carrier, popularly known as ISRO's Bahubali rocket.
The eyes of not only India but also the entire world on this prestigious experiment. ISRO's rocket LVM-3, which has proven itself in previous missions, is all set to carry out the Chandrayaan-3 mission.