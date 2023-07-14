YS Jagan extends best wishes to ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy took to Twitter and congratulated the ISRO team for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 rocket launch, which aims to explore the South Pole of the Moon at 2.35 pm on Friday from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota. The mission will be carried out by the LVM3-M4 satellite carrier, popularly known as ISRO's Bahubali rocket.







My best wishes to the entire team at @isro on the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own #AndhraPradesh today. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 14, 2023





Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to congratulate the ISRO team for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 rocket launch. This mission holds great significance for ISRO as it aims to overcome the setbacks faced during the Chandrayaan-2 mission four years ago. The successful completion of this mission will help ISRO achieve its long-standing goal of exploring the uncharted southern region of the Moon.

The eyes of not only India but also the entire world on this prestigious experiment. ISRO's rocket LVM-3, which has proven itself in previous missions, is all set to carry out the Chandrayaan-3 mission.