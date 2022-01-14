YS Jagan extends Bhogi wishes to all the Telugu people in the two states

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of the state on Bhogi festival through his Twitter handle. He said Sankranti is the festival that symbolises our cultural traditions, the respect we give to our villages, to agriculture, to the farmers. The chief minister hoped that may the fervour of Bhogi, Makar Sankranthi and Kanuma bring all the joy to the people across the globe and wished everybody a happy Sankranti.





మన సంస్కృతి సంప్రదాయాలకు, సొంత గ్రామాలపై మమకారానికి, వ్యవసాయానికి, రైతులకు మనమంతా ఇచ్చే గౌరవానికి ప్రతీక సంక్రాంతి. భోగి మంటలు, రంగవల్లులు, పండుగ తెచ్చే సంబరాలతో ప్రతి ఇంటా ఆనందాలు వెల్లివిరియాలని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ.. ప్రజలందరికీ భోగి, మ‌క‌ర సంక్రాంతి, క‌నుమ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 14, 2022





Meanwhile, the two Telugu states filled with fevour with people liting the bonfires on Bhogi from early morning on Friday. Many politicians set bonfires at their homes and wished the people a happy Bhogi festival. Nagari MLA RK Roja participated in the Bhogi celebrations organised at the relatives' house during the Bhogi festival.

A fun bonfire was lit with family members in Thimmakkagaripalle, Shettypalle village, Sambepalle mandal. Roja recalled her old days of celebrating the festival with family members at the residence of her brother, former ZPTC Upendra Reddy.