YS Jagan files quash petition in Telangana High Court, seeks dismissal of election violation case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court filed a quash petition seeking dismissal of a case of violation of election campaign rules in Huzurnagar of Nalgonda district in Telangana. In 2014, a case was registered against Jagan for conducting a road show without permission.

The House of Representatives recently issued summons to Jagan to appear for trial. He appealed to the High Court. The high court, which heard the petition issues stay on YS Jagan's appearance in the court till April 26.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Nampally House of Representatives has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ordered to appear in court on Monday i.e March 28. The court has issued summons to CM Jagan for allegedly violating election rules during the 2014 assembly elections in Telangana's Huzurnagar constituency.