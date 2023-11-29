YS Jagan flags of cleaning machines, to lay stone virtually for development works

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy flagged off the cleaning machines on Wednesday at his camp office and the vehicles were started. In a while, the CM will lay the foundation stone for many industries virtually.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nandyal and YSR Kadapa districts on Thursday. CM Jagan will dedicate the second Avuku tunnel constructed in Nandyal district to the nation. Later, he will participate in the main Urusu festivities as the Kadapa Pedda Dargarh. According to schedule, CM Jagan will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 10 am on Thursday and reach Mettupalli in Avuku mandal of Nandyal district.









From there, he will reach the second tunnel to release the water and dedicate it to the nation. After viewing the photo exhibition organised there, the pylon will be unveiled. After that they will leave from there and reach Kadapa to participate in Urusu festival Pedda Dargarh and leave to Tadepalli.







