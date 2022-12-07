YS Jagan flays Naidu at BC Mahasabha says 2024 elections are last for Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 2024 elections will definitely be last for Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing at the Jayaho BC Mahasabha on Wednesday, the chief minister said that they have to fight with bigots and demons in the next elections. He asked the people to realised to which community Chandrababu, his adopted son and section of media belong to.

The chief minister further alleged that these are the people who stopped the distribution of the houses to the poor by moving the courts and added that the they are against the poor.



Stating that YSRCP stands for social justice, he said that there is going to be a battle between honesty and deceivers. CM Jagan has given a call to the BCs to give a massive victory to YSRCP in 2024. He asked the people to take the situation into the consideration and not to believe Chandrababu's false propaganda.

