YS Jagan inspect Polavaram project works through aerial survey, to hold review
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who will visit Polavaram of Eluru district on Tuesday has started from Tadepalli Chief Minister Camp Office a while ago
CM Jagan conducted aerial survey in Polavaram project area and examined the project works through aerial survey and later inaugurated a photo exhibition at Upper Coffer Dam.
It is known that the height of the upper coffer dam was raised during floods and the details of the completed works were being explained by the officials to the CM.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of Polavaram visit on Tuesday reached Eluru a short while ago from Tadepalli Chief Minister Camp Office. The chief minister will review the Polavaram project with the officials at the project conference hall in a short while.
