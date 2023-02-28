YS Jagan heads to Tenali, will disburse the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan amount

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who will be disbursing the third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan funds to farmers has headed to Tenali a while ago. He will disburse the amount into farmers accounts virtually.



In the third installment of this year, CM Jagan will directly deposit Rs.1,090.76 crores to the accounts of 51.12 lakh people in a program to be held at Tenali Market Yard on Tuesday. The government has promised in the election manifesto that investment assistance will be provided to farmers at the rate of Rs.13,500 per annum.

In the fourth consecutive year, assistance of Rs.11,500 has already been provided in two installments. As the third installment, CM Jagan will deposit Rs.1,090.76 crore in the accounts of 51.12 lakh farmers at the rate of another Rs.2 thousand each.

Also, 91,237 agricultural and horticultural farmers who suffered losses due to cyclone Mandous in December 2022 will be provided input subsidy.