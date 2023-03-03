YS Jagan inaugurates AP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Vizag

The Global Investors Summit started at Visakhapatnam with AP CM YS Jagan inaugurated the conference by liting a lamp. Many delegates have been flocking the conference. The Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani arrived in Visakhapatnam while the YSRCP leaders Vijayasai Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath and Vidadala Rajini gave a warm welcome.



After the Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy's introduction speech, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that ample industrial opportunities are available in the state and opined that construction of infrastructure in AP is going on fast. He said CM Jagan's regime giving priority to welfare and development and asserted that there is strong leadership in the state led by CM Jagan.

The Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh who spoke on thr ocassion said that there are plenty of natural resources, skilled human resources, good investment opportunities in renewable energy sector in the state. He said the state Chief Minister has a forethought on industrial development and recalled AP has ranked number one in ease of doing business

As part of schedule, the inauguration program will be held today from 10 am to 2 pm followed by discussion sessions will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.