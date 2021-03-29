YS Jagan inquires about Vizianagaram accident, orders to provide better treatment to injured

It is known that the ghastly road accident took place on Monday morning at Sunkaripeta in Vizianagaram district where four people were killed on the spot when two APSRTC buses collided with a lorry. Many people were seriously injured in the incident. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures and rushed injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the road accident at Sunkaripeta in Vizianagaram district. The officers inquired into the details and found out. Officials told the CM that those traveling in RTC buses were involved in the accident.

Authorities said the road accident was caused due to the collision of truck. CM YS Jagan expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and ordered to provide better medical care to the wounded.