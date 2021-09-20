YS Jagan inspects the quality of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to be provided next year

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday personally inspected the quality of the school bag and shoes that will be provided as part of next year's Vidya Kanuka kit. Shoes and school bags were shown to the Chief Minister at the CM Camp office by the Chief Secretary of the School Education Department Buditi Rajasekhar and officials of the Chief Minister's Office.

The government will take special measures to ensure 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' for every student studying in government schools. Appropriate funding is being provided for additional costs in this regard. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits are provided to the students according to their class.

The students of class 1 to 10 are given 3 pairs of uniform cloth, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, school bag, textbooks, dictionary. Belts are given to 1st to 10th class boys and 1st to 5th class girls. Notebooks are being provided to 6th to 10th class students with each student is given eight books for sixth for seventh grade, 10 books for eighth grade, 12 books for ninth grade and 14 books for tenth grade.