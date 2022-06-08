YS Jagan lauds Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for his performance in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam program

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inquired about the health condition of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy over the phone. It is learned that MLA Kotamreddy, who participated in the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' program, has recently fallen seriously ill and has been shifted from Nellore Apollo Hospital to Chennai for better treatment. Sridhar Reddy, who recovered after treatment reached Nellore.



In this context, the Chief Minister called on Tuesday and discussed various issues with Kotamreddy and asked what the doctors had said. The Chief Minister advised Kotamreddy to take care of his health and discussed the issues of the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' program in the rural constituency were discussed.



Kotamreddy explained to the Chief Minister that the first installment of 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' program has been completed and the second installment will be launched soon. As part of the program, Kotamreddy took the issues raised by the people to the notice of Chief Minister and briefed on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government and the sentiments of the people enjoying their results at the field level.



On the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that YSRCP has the strongest hold on the Nellore Rural constituency and the highest graph was found in all the surveys. He praised Kotamreddy's performance and suggested that the same should be done in the next year and a half. The Chief Minister told MLA Kotamreddy to bring to his notice any assistance required in connection with Nellore Rural constituency.