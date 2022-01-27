YS Jagan launches AP Seva Portal to expedite the services at villages Secretariats

The state government, which has brought the administration closer to the people through a system of secretariats, has embarked on a new approach to provide services faster and more transparently and now it has brought the process of informing the applicant from time to time in the form of SMS over the status of application. In this connection, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday formally launched the 'AP Seva Portal' at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that by the grace of God, we are embarking on another good program today and launching the Citizen Services Portal and giving it AP Seva as the name. "This is a great program to improve our system so that we can increase our accountability faster, more transparently, and even in remote villages," YS Jagan said. He said that the government has set up village and ward secretariats for every 2,000 population and a total of nearly 4 lakh people are working on this delivery mechanism. "There is no other example of village self-government as 4 million people are constantly working on providing government schemes and services; we are launching 2.0 to further enhance these services, " said CM YS Jagan.

It is a known fact that 15,000 village and ward secretariats have been set up across the state at the rate of one for every two thousand people, making almost all types of government services available to the people in their village, irrespective of cities, towns and remote villages. The government provides 545 types of government services through its secretariats. There are more than 220 new services available through the secretariats that are not even available at Mee Seva service centers.





The requests from the public are now being linked to the portals of various government departments by the staff of the Secretariat. That information was not known to the Secretariat staff until the petition was fully resolved as those details are within the purview of the concerned department only. As a result, the Secretariat staff is unable to inform the applicant over the status of the application. Eliminating all these problems, the various departments are bringing all the online services under one portal, so that the staff of the secretariats will be made available from time to time over the progress of the petitions within their purview.

The government has set a specific time limit for the resolution of applications submitted by the people through the Secretariats. However, according to the existing policy, it is only known how many days the petition will be resolved. According to the new software portal, the secretariat will be able to know the details of how long the application has been pending with an officer and the details of the officer who has kept the application pending for a longer period beyond the specified time limit Officials say it will help resolve petitions faster.

Meanwhile, the process of linking the services of the five branches, which make up 90 per cent of the services received by the secretariats, into the new software portal has already been completed. The trial run was conducted over the last 20 days with 135 services related to the departments of Revenue – CCLA, Urban Development, Civil Supplies, Rural Development and Electricity being linked to the new portal. Problems are being solved and made fully available. Officials said the process of linking the remaining services branch-wise to the new portal would also continue.