YS Jagan launches Disha Patrol Vehicles for the safety of women

The state government, which places the highest priority on the safety of women and children in the state, has made another 163 direction patrol vehicles available for their protection. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated them at the Assembly premises. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said they are preparing for a good event today and opined 1.16 crore women have downloaded the Direction app. "The government will not stand idle if injustice is done to women; there are already 900 bikes in the Disha police stations and more than 3,000 emergency vehicles were launched," said CM Jagan.



However, the Disha patrol vehicles are connected to the control room via GPS. He said 900 two-wheelers are already available within the Disha police station limits and the staff will respond in 4-5 minutes in towns and 8-10 minutes in villages in case of an accident. The restrooms were set up specifically for female staff, YS Jagan added. The government has spent Rs. 13.85 crore for patrol vehicles and Rs. 5.5 crore for restrooms.



It is known that the state police department has launched directional patrols to provide protection to women and children in emergencies, strengthen security for women, curb crime at the field level, bring them closer to the people, and improve policing.