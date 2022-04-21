YS Jagan launches Grasim unit on Biccavolu say employment opportunities will increase

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the Grasim Industry Core Alkali Unit at Balabhadrapuram in Biccavolu mandal along with Birla Group Chairman Kumara Mangalam Birla. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, "The state has received an investment of Rs 2,700 crore through the Grasim industry, which will employ 1300 directly and 1150 indirectly. He said that the job opportunities will increase with the advent of such companies and opined that the state has already enacted legislation to employ 75 percent of the locals.



Kumara Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, on the occasion of the launch of Birla Group's caustic soda unit, lauded the AP government's approach to setting up industries. He said 75 percent of the il employment will be created by the industry. Kumara Mangalam Birla said the Grasim‌ industry was set up with modern technology to avert the pollution of groundwater. He thanked CM Jagan for his unforgettable contribution in setting up the industries. Earlier, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumara Mangalam Birla accompanied by CM Jagan visited the plant in a special vehicle set up at the Grasim Industries plant.

Aditya Birla Group has set up a caustic soda plant with a massive investment of Rs 2,700 crore. The establishment of the plant provides direct and indirect employment opportunities to the locals. Grasim Company, one of the Aditya Birla Group, is happy that the construction of the plant, initiated by the Chief Minister, will provide ample employment opportunities to the locals.