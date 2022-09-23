YS Jagan launches third phase of YSR Cheyutha scheme in Kuppam

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who launched the YSR Cheyutha program on Friday at Animiganipalli in Kuppam said that the Kuppam means not Chandrababu's fortress but it is the land of development with the YSRCP government's initiative.



Addressing the gathering, YS Jagan said that the government is starting another good program from Kuppam that was brought to assist the poor SC, my ST, my BC, my poor sisters. CM Jagan reminded about the program being implemented to support those who carry the responsibility of the family and stated that the change in their lives is inspiring to all.

Moreover, CM Jagan informed on this occasion that the week-long handicraft festival will start from Kuppam where public representatives will come to each mandal and participate in the program.

Further, the chief minister announced that the pension will be increased to Rs. 2,750 in AP from January and assured that he will fulfill the election promise of giving pension up to Rs. 3000. CM Jagan announced that for the third year in a row, more than 26 lakh beneficiaries are being provided with YSR Cheyutha, and for this year too, Rs. 4,949 crores have been deposited into the accounts of the women.

While giving statistics of the welfare schemes in the state, YS Jagan informed that Rs.14,110 crores have been provided in three years through a Cheyutha, Rs.19,617 crores to 44.50 lakh people through Amma Vodi, Rs.12,758 crores to 78.74 lakh people through Asara and Rs.3,615 crores were given under Sunna Vaddi. He said that without any corruption and discrimination, cash is directly deposited in the beneficiary's account at the touch of a button. CM Jagan on the occasion asked women to think about the difference between the previous regime and the current regime.