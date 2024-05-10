Pawan Kalyan Leads Rally in Vijayawada, TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Sivanath Welcomes Him

In a show of political strength, Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan held a campaign rally in Vijayawada on Thursday, drawing a massive crowd of supporters. The rally, which started near the Cattle Hospital and proceeded to Vishalandhra Road, saw the presence of lakhs of people, including women and children.

TDP MP candidate Kesineni Sivanath, also known as Chini, welcomed Pawan Kalyan to the rally, highlighting the alliance formed with the aim of countering the perceived arrogance of Jagan, who has been in power for the past five years. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as supporters raised slogans against the YCP.

Kesineni Shivnath's remarks emphasized Pawan Kalyan's role in inspiring the people and leading the charge against the current state leadership. The open meeting at Panjasenter served as a platform for both leaders to address the gathered crowd, showcasing their commitment to the cause.

The rally not only showcased Pawan Kalyan's political acumen but also highlighted the growing support for the alliance in Vijayawada. As the election season heats up, the political landscape in the region seems poised for a significant shift.