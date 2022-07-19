YS Jagan launches welfare schemes to new beneficiaries, says power is not meant to curse the people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that power is not meant to curse the people instead it is to see that the people are happy. Speaking on Tuesday as part of the program of releasing welfare funds into the accounts of new beneficiaries so that those who are eligible but did not receive government welfare schemes can benefit.



"As part of welfare for all the people like nowhere else in the country, the government has acted generously to benefit another 3 lakh families," YS Jagan said. CM announced the release of funds of Rs.137 crores for new beneficiaries and said that the government has started measures to benefit more than 3 lakh families. He said on this occasion that welfare schemes should not be stopped for anyone who is eligible.

CM Jagan made it clear that 3,39,096 people who have applied will be benefited by the welfare schemes and opined that another 6,965 people will be benefited under the ABC network. CM Jagan revealed that 2,99,085 new people have been selected for YSR pension Kanuka, 7,051 for ration cards and 3,035 Aarogyasri cards.

CM Jagan has once again made it clear that the YSRCP government's intention is to provide welfare benefits to all the deserving people in a fair and transparent manner, irrespective of caste, religion, class and party. CM Jagan directed the concerned ministers and officials that there is a need to explain to the people the difference between the previous government's regime and the current welfare regime.