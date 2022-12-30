YS Jagan lays foundation for development works in Narasipatnam, lashes out at opposition

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated many development programs in Narsipatnam constituency with Rs.986 crores. On this occasion, speaking at a public meeting organized at Jogunathunipalem, he said that with God's grace we have started another good program and laid the foundation stone of Rs.986 crore projects in Narsipatnam. "No development took place in Narsipatnam due to previous rulers," he alleged adding that the rulers did not care about this area at all and we are going to change the face of Narsipatnam under our government.

The chief minister said that the government has have taken up development work in the backward areas and steps have been taken to develop this area educationally. "A medical college is coming up with Rs.500 crores, which will provide 150 medical seats and a nursing college will be added to the medical college," he said.

Stating that they would keep up every word given to the people and implement it, YS Jagan said that a war going on with the corrupt system in the state. He said a section of media is constantly working to smear the government by spreading false news on the good deeds the government is doing. He lashed out at the opposition over spreading rumours on elderly pensions and clarified that there is a pension verification process every six months.