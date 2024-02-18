YS Jagan likely to release manifesto today in Siddham Sabha

As Andhra Pradesh prepares for upcoming elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sent a strong message to his party members, framing the election as a battle between good and evil. He believes that opposition parties are joining forces to defeat him.

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is actively preparing for the election campaign, holding 'Siddha' cadre meetings to mobilize support. These meetings have already taken place in Bhimili and Eluru, with the next event scheduled for Anantapur, and another in Palnadu.

The party is expecting over 10 lakh supporters to attend the upcoming rally in Anantapur, making it the largest political gathering in South India. The YSRCP is focused on engaging voters with innovative campaign strategies, ensuring that the opposition is kept at bay.

In these Siddham Sabhas, CM Jagan sets a trend by walking among activists and fans from a ramp on the stage. The party plans to release a new campaign song, 'Ma Pravannu Nuvve Jagan', expressing the faith of the people in his leadership. This song is expected to surpass the success of the previous campaign anthem, 'Ravali Jagan Vali Jagan'.

CM Jagan will also release the party's election manifesto, which will include new schemes under Navaratna, along with existing welfare programs. The manifesto will only feature practical and achievable promises, reflecting Jagan's reputation as a leader who delivers on his commitments. Jagan aims to present a new vision for the state and gain the support of the people once again.