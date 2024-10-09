YS Jagan meets party leaders, says problems are common in opposition

In a significant meeting with YSR Congress Party (YCP) leaders in Mangalagiri, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the contentious issue surrounding the "Red Book" introduced by Minister Lokesh and stated that it is common to face difficulties in opposition. This marks Jagan's first public response regarding the matter, underscoring its importance within the party.

During the meeting, Jagan questioned the relevance of maintaining the Red Book, suggesting that the real focus should be on recognising achievements. “Is it a big deal to maintain the Red Book?” he asked the attendees. He further encouraged party members to initiate programs that would yield positive outcomes for the community.

Emphasizing the need to acknowledge those who contribute positively, Jagan proposed that the names of individuals who have made significant contributions should be recorded in a "good book." He remarked that regardless of when elections may arise, the principles of the party will remain steadfast.

Reflecting on the challenges faced while in opposition, Jagan remarked, “It is common for us to face difficulties, but true leaders emerge from such struggles.” He asserted that the current period is a crucial one for cultivating real leadership within the party.

Jagan announced the appointment of Vemareddy as the party's in-charge in Mangalagiri highlighting the intent to present a strong candidate for the upcoming electoral battles.