YS Jagan meets PM Narendra Modi
Highlights
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a while ago and the meeting is underway.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a while ago and the meeting is underway. He is likely to discuss on the issues pertaining to various aspects especially the funds due to the state.
Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah before meeting Modi.
The chief minister who has held discussions for 30 minutes with Amit Shah had discussed on the funds due to the state besides escalating the pending issues of bifurcation.
The chief minister will later meet other union ministers and brief the state issues.
