YS Jagan meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appeals to resolve AP bifurcation issues

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes, the CM requested the union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a National Forensic Centre in Tirupati and appealed to solve the issues of Andhra Pradesh state bifurcation issues and release pending dues.



It is known that he met many Union Ministers including the Prime Minister on Wednesday. CM Jagan had a long discussion with the Prime Minister on many issues including pending dues and funds for Polavaram project. On this occasion, apart from the development of AP, political issues were also discussed.

Chief Minister Jagan mainly discussed with Prime Minister Modi about the funds due to the state. Modi was briefed on the release of funds for the Polavaram project as well as the funds due to AP.