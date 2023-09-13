YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to start implementing Aarogya Suraksha from September 30

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed on Aarogya Suraksha program and directed the authorities to take up the program from September 30 in the same manner a Jagananna Suraksha by going to every house and know their problems.



The chief minister said that as part of the program, a health camp should be organised on a fixed day and conduct screening of every house through to know the health problems of people and conduct necessary tests.

"We will conduct a health camp in the village on a particular day after sifting through the village. In addition to conducting necessary tests, we are also taking responsibility for providing medicines and spectacles," YS Jagan said. He said after mapping the screened village and finding out what problems are there in that village, the family doctor solves them through the village clinic and finds out what kind of treatment and what kind of medicine to be given to the people.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that every house in the village should be covered through this program especially the houses with chronic patients, pregnant women, lactating women, and those suffering from anemia.

He said people suffering from chronic diseases, neonatal cases as well as those suffering from BP and diabetes should also be treated. Minister Vidadala Rajani, CS Jawahar Reddy, and other senior officials participated in this program.