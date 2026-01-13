YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Sankranthi Greetings to Telugu Community

In a message to mark the Sankranthi festival, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his warm wishes to the Telugu people. He highlighted the significance of the festival as a celebration of culture, traditions, and the bond with one's native villages.

YS Jagan expressed that the festivities, which include the Bhogi bonfires, intricate rangoli designs, hymns sung by Haridasus, performances featuring decorated bulls, kite flying, and the sight of lush green fields, infuse a sense of vibrancy and joy into the villages during this time.

He further wished for every family in the state to celebrate Bhogi, Sankranthi, and Kanuma with great joy, emphasising the rich cultural heritage associated with these auspicious occasions.