Amaravati: Has Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy check-mated Nagari MLA RK Roja in the appointments to the BC Corporations in the state? Going by the YSRCP sources, the answer seems to be yes.

The fact that K J Shanti has been appointed as a chairperson of the Eediga Corporation in Chittoor district is said to have not gone down well with the Roja.

The KJ group (former Municipal chairman K J Kumar as its leader) of the YSRCP has been at loggerheads with Roja Selvamani for a long time.

The tussle between the two is well known and it is rumoured that the group worked against Roja's interests in the elections in the local bodies polls too. In fact, the group is reported to have obstructed Roja's programmes in several places in the district which has forced Roja to take the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Locally, KJ is said to have a strong hold over the party. Both wife and husband pair of KJs had been the chairpersons of the Chittoor municipality in the past.

It is said that Roja does not see an eye to eye with the ministers from her district, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and K Narayana Swamy, whom she blames for the elevation of Shanti to the post now.

Roja has been the most vocal supporter of the Chief Minister and his policies and has always been at the forefront of taking on the TDP leadership over its criticism of the same.

However, she nurses disenchantment over her non-inclusion in the state Cabinet though made a chairperson of APIIC. For now, the two ministers have certainly scored over Roja, it is whispered.