YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend AP Global Investment Summit today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be attending the AP Global Investment Summit Roundtable with diplomats and other foreign dignitaries on Monday.



The meeting which is scheduled to be held at Leela Palace Hotel on Tuesday will be a curtain-raiser for the forthcoming Global Investors Summit-2023 which would be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 to attract industrial investments into the state. The Summit would be held with the theme 'Advantage Andhra' wherein the focus sectors like marine products, agro food processing, electric mobility and defence would be showcased.

Officials said the AP government with a vision to become the most preferred global destination and India's gateway to the Southeast Asia by 2050, is gearing up to host the Global Investors Summit 2023.

The state government has identified 13 focus sectors to attract sector-specific investment opportunities during the two-day summit. It has also convened a meeting to interact with industrialists, captains of the industry, and media to seek their active participation in AP GIS 2023.

The focus sectors include - Aerospace & Defence, Agri & Food Processing, Automobile & Electric Vehicles, Electronics & IT, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Industrial & Logistics Infrastructure, MSME And Startups & Innovation, Petroleum & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, Skill Development & Education, Textiles & Apparel and Tourism & Hospitality.