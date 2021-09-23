YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to roll out citizen outreach drive tomorrow

Amaravati: Laying greater emphasis on good governance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to launch a citizen outreach drive on Friday and Saturday to create awareness among the people on the welfare schemes of the government. He will take up district tours from December.

During his district tours, the Chief Minister will visit the village and ward secretariats and study their functioning and how they have been able to serve the people and see what measures need to be taken to improve their functioning. This assumes importance in the wake of certain complaints received against the functioning some of the ward secretariats.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the MLAs to inspect four village secretariats per week from October. He said the staff of secretariats and public representatives should distribute pamphlets among the people to bring awareness among them on the welfare schemes.

Speaking during the Spandana programme, Jagan warned of serious action against the erring officials who fail to inspect the village and ward secretariats. He said the District Collectors should inspect 2 secretariats per week, Joint Collectors 4 secretariats, Municipal Commissioners, ITDA POs, Sub Collectors four secretariats per week. He said the field-level inspection of secretariats will help improve their performance.

The Chief Minister said internet access will be available in 4,530 villages with unlimited broadband width by December 31. He said work-from-home facility will be available in villages soon and directed the officials to take steps to complete the construction of digital libraries by then.