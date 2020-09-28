YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the Bharat Ratna award be announced for the recently deceased famous singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this effect. Jagan recalled that SP Balu had rendered special services to the Indian film industry. He has sung over 40,000 songs in Telugu and various other languages as well like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. He has received six national awards for Best Playback Singer and 25 Nandi Awards from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister explained in the letter that SP Balu has been nominated for Filmfare Awards as well as other state government awards. Jagan recalled that the Central Government had awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011 to SPB. Jagan asked the Prime Minister to announce the Bharat Ratna award in recognition of his outstanding services to music.



It is learned that TDP chief Chandrababu has asked the AP government to set up a music varsity in his home district of Nellore to mark SP Balu's services. Speaking at a media conference in Chennai today, SPB's son SP Charan opined that it would be good to give Bharat Ratna for the services rendered by his father. On the other hand, large-scale messages on social media are already going viral that Bharat Ratna should be announced to SPB.

