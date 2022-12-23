YS Jagan mourns over Tollywood veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana's death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condoled the death of versatile artist and former Lok Sabha member Kaikala Satyanarayana. CM Jagan praised Kaikala as a great person who played different roles with vivid expressions from mythology to crime thrillers.



"Kaikala who has served as an actor for a long time, has been garnered a special place in the Telugu film industry. Kaikala's death is a great loss for the Telugu people and I express deepest sympathy to the family members of Kaikala," YS Jagan wrote on Twitter.









On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has also condoled the death of senior Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana. The CM recalled him as a first-generation actor in the film industry, he won the admiration of three generations of Telugu audiences through his varied performances in various roles.





ప్రముఖ నటుడు శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ మృతి పట్ల ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు సంతాపాన్ని ప్రకటించారు. తెలుగు చలన చిత్ర రంగంలో తొలితరం నటుడిగా విభిన్న పాత్రలను పోషిస్తూ, తమ వైవిధ్యమైన నటన ద్వారా, మూడు తరాల ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని పొందారని సీఎం గుర్తుచేసుకున్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 23, 2022





Kaikala's death is a loss for the Telugu film industry. On this occasion, CM KCR expressed his deepest condolences to their family members through the Chief Minister Office Twitter handle.