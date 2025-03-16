  • Menu
YS Jagan Paid Tribute to Potti Sriramulu on His Birth Anniversary

YS Jagan Paid Tribute to Potti Sriramulu on His Birth Anniversary
On the occasion of Potti Sriramulu's birth anniversary, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary leader.

Jagan took to social media to express his admiration, stating, "Sri Potti Sriramulu will be remembered as long as Andhras exist. His determination and sacrifice for a separate state for Andhras will always be inspiring." The tribute highlights Potti Sriramulu's pivotal role in the movement for a separate Andhra state, emphasizing his lasting impact on the region's history.

