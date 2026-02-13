Vote Counting Begins in Telangana Municipal Elections

Telangana, 12 February – The counting of votes for the municipal elections in Telangana commenced at 8 am today. The elections, held on 11 February, covered seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state.

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place for the counting process, which is taking place at 136 centres under CCTV surveillance and in the presence of micro observers.

Approximately 12,000 police personnel, armed forces, and quick response teams have been deployed across the state. Prohibitory orders are in force around the counting centres to ensure order.

Election officials have mandated that candidates and their agents must carry valid ID cards to gain entry, with no unauthorised persons allowed inside. Telangana's Director General of Police, Shivdhar Reddy, is personally overseeing the process via webcast from his office. Precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents.