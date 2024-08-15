  • Menu
YS Jagan participate in Independence Day celebrations at YSRCP office in Tadepalli

The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Central Office in Tadepalli, where the party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag. The event was marked by a tribute to the nation's founding leaders, as Jagan and other prominent party members honored their portraits with garlands.

Notable attendees included Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Lella Appireddy, former ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajani, and Karumuri Nageswara Rao, as well as MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, among others.



In a heartfelt message on social media, YS Jagan expressed the significance of the day, stating, "Today is the day when every Indian's heart fills with pride... the day when the shackles of slavery were broken... the day when freedom breathed on us all. Happy 78th Independence Day to all the people of the state. I pay heartfelt tribute to all the warriors who fought for freedom."

