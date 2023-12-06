YS Jagan pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on death anniversary

On the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to him, recognising his exemplary services for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

CM Jagan took to Twitter to acknowledge Dr. Ambedkar's contributions as the architect of India's Constitution and his guidance in governance.

He also highlighted the government's commitment to following in Dr. Ambedkar's footsteps and working tirelessly for the welfare of the underprivileged. In conclusion, he paid his respects to Baba Saheb.





భారత రాజ్యాంగ ప్రదాత, దేశ పాలనా మార్గదర్శకాల విధాత డాక్టర్ బాబా సాహెబ్ అంబేద్కర్ గారి వర్ధంతి నేడు. బడుగు బలహీనవర్గాల అభ్యున్నతికి ఆయన చేసిన సేవలు నిరుపమానం. ఆ మహనీయుని అడుగుజాడల్లో నడుస్తూ మన ప్రభుత్వం బడుగు బలహీనవర్గాల సంక్షేమానికి అహర్నిశలూ కృషి చేస్తోంది. బాబా సాహెబ్ గారి… pic.twitter.com/P3v4M1kxqT — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 6, 2023



