YS Jagan pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on death anniversary
On the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to him, recognising his exemplary services for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.
CM Jagan took to Twitter to acknowledge Dr. Ambedkar's contributions as the architect of India's Constitution and his guidance in governance.
He also highlighted the government's commitment to following in Dr. Ambedkar's footsteps and working tirelessly for the welfare of the underprivileged. In conclusion, he paid his respects to Baba Saheb.
