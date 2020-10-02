YS Jagan pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, says his rule is in lines with Gandhiji's principles

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Friday. The chief minister has commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's services and praised him for his teachings of the truth and non-violence. He said that we are moving forward in the administration of the state following the principles set by the father of nation. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to the Twitter and wrote, "Remembering the great leader who liberated & shaped our nation by propounding his ideals of Satya and Ahimsa. Gandhiji might not be with us today, but his teachings & noble thoughts have stood the test of time; they continue to guide millions,"





On the other hand, as the day marks one year for the Village Volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan recalled it said that the Village Volunteer system was set up in lines with Gandhi's principles who aimed for Grama Swarajyam. "On this day last year, we invigorated Gandhiji's ideas of Grama Swaraj with the establishment of Grama Sachivalayams, to make our villages self-reliant & bring non-corrupt governance to people's doorsteps," Jagan tweeted.





Meanwhile, the celebrations were held across the state of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversaries at the YSRCP headquarters. Government Advisor Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Deputy CM Pushpa sreevani, Minister Kannababu, MP Nandigam Suresh, party leader Appireddy paid tributes to the freedom fighters.