YS Jagan pays tribute to Pingali Venkaiah, says he made the country proud

Chief Minister Jagan tweeted on the occasion of Pingali Venkaiah birth anniversary on Tuesday. He said that Pingali Venkaiah who designed the national flag has made all the people of the country proud. He tweeted that he is saluting all the people of the country who filled their hearts with patriotism regardless of caste, religion and region.

TDP chief Chandrababu also paid tributes to Pingali. He said that it is great honour for the Telugu for giving a call to the people of the country to hoist the national flag designed by Telugu man as part of Har Ghar Tiranga' on the auspicious occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of the creator of India's national flag, Naidu paid tribute to the memory of the great man. Babu said on this occasion, let us remember the versatile services and patriotism of Pingali who served the country not only in the national movement but also in the fields of education and science.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the CM unveiled the tricolor national flag at the camp office in Tadepalli. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition organized on the biography of Pingali Venkaiah.

