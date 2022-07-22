YS Jagan praises AP Mines Dept for receiving national award for best mining practices

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated AP Mines Minister and concerned officials as the policies followed by the Department of Mines have received praise and recognition at the national level.

The Andhra Pradesh Mines Department has received the 'Khanija Vikas' award from the Central Coal and Mines Department in appreciation of the best practices followed by the Andhra Pradesh Mines Department regarding exploration, auctioning and monitoring of mining activities. Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary of the Department of Mines and VG Venkata Reddy, Director of the Department of Mines received the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the conference on Mines and Minerals held in Delhi recently.

Minister of Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Dwivedi and Director VG Venkata Reddy recently showed the 2.40 crore incentive check to CM Jagan at the CM Camp office. In this order, CM Jagan congratulated the Department of Mines and wished to move forward in the same way.