YS Jagan releases fourth tranche of YSR Cheyutha scheme, flays Naidu, says TDP ignored women welfare

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has strongly criticized his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu, stating that his name is synonymous with deception and lies. Speaking at a public meeting in Anakapalli district, CM Jagan released the fourth tranche of YSR Cheyutha funds and emphasized his commitment to empowering women financially.

"We have taken significant steps towards the financial empowerment of elder sisters during our 58 months of administration. Through initiatives like the YSR Handu program, we have ensured that every woman becomes financially self-reliant. Our government has provided unprecedented support to elder sisters, unlike any other state in the country," said CM Jagan.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to support younger sisters, emphasizing the importance of education and financial security for all women. "We have stood by 53 lakh mothers with the Amma Vodi scheme, ensuring that children have access to education without putting their parents in debt. The previous government failed to implement similar schemes and cheated elder sisters," CM Jagan added.

The CM further emphasized the government's commitment to transparency and equality, stating that no bribes or discrimination are tolerated. He pointed out that over 31 lakh house titles have been provided to elder sisters, and significant advancements have been made in improving government schools.

"We have completely changed the landscape of government schools and provided financial assistance to elder sisters through schemes like YSR Cheyutha. With the help of these initiatives, every woman has become financially independent," said CM Jagan.

The YSR Cheyutha scheme has provided a total amount of Rs. 19,189.60 crores to support elder sisters in starting businesses and becoming financially self-sufficient. The government's focus on women's empowerment and education has been praised by many, highlighting the positive impact of these initiatives on the lives of women in Andhra Pradesh.