YS Jagan releases Socio-Economic survey, registers growth of 16.2 percent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the 2022-23 Socio-Economic Survey in the CM Chamber of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Later, Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar told the media that AP is number one in progress. He said that Rs.13.17 crore GSDP has been recorded with an increase of Rs.1.18 lakh crore compared to the previous year.



Stating that the state has registered a growth of 13.18 percent in agriculture, 16.36 percent in industries, and 18.91 percent in the service sector, Vijay Kumar said that 36 percent of contribution is coming from agriculture itself and said that AP per capita income is higher than all India average.



Andhra Pradesh has recorded a growth of 16.2 percent; we have achieved unprecedented development in the fields of education and health reducing Infant mortality significantly," said Vijay Kumar.