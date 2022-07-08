YS Jagan remembers his father YSR on birth anniversary, puts emotional tweet

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got emotional after celebrating the 73rd birth anniversary of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Remembering his father YS Jagan has said that he can see his father in thr millions of people smiles. "I am inspired by your life, which was lived till the last breath for the people," said YS Jagan adding that the ideas of public welfare are the guide for this government.

నాన్నా.. మిమ్మ‌ల్ని ఆరాధించే కోట్ల మంది చిరున‌వ్వుల్లో నిత్యం మీ రూపం క‌నిపిస్తూనే ఉంటుంది. ఇచ్చిన మాట, న‌మ్మిన సిద్ధాంతం కోసం ఆఖ‌రి శ్వాస వ‌ర‌కు క‌ట్టుబ‌డి జీవించిన మీ జీవిత‌మే నాకు స్ఫూర్తి. ప్ర‌జా సంక్షేమం కోసం మీరు చేసిన ఆలోచ‌న‌లు ఈ ప్ర‌భుత్వానికి మార్గ‌ద‌ర్శకం. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 8, 2022