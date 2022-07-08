YS Jagan remembers his father YSR on birth anniversary, puts emotional tweet
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got emotional after celebrating the 73rd birth anniversary of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Remembering his father YS Jagan has said that he can see his father in thr millions of people smiles. "I am inspired by your life, which was lived till the last breath for the people," said YS Jagan adding that the ideas of public welfare are the guide for this government.
Meanwhile, YSR birthday anniversary celebrations are being organized vigorously by leaders and activists across the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paid their respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.
Also, the YSRCP plenary meetings held in front of Nagarjuna University in Guntur started on a grand scale. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the plenary by unveiling the party flag. On the other hand, on the occasion of YSR Jayanti, the Andhra Pradesh government is organizing Rythu Day on Friday across the state.
