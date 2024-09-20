YS Jagan Responds to Tirupati Laddu Controversy, denies allegations and details the practice at TTD

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has vehemently defended the authenticity of the famous Srivari Laddu in response to recent controversies sparked by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at a press conference, Jagan dismissed claims regarding the quality of ghee used in the preparation of the laddus as "mythical." He questioned the integrity of Chandrababu, accusing him of lowly conduct for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. "Is it dharma for a Chief Minister to play with lies like this? Is it right to manipulate the emotions of devotees?" he asked.

Jagan clarified the procurement process of ghee for the laddus, stating that tenders for ghee supply are called every six months, ensuring that no alterations have been made to the quality testing procedures that have been in place for decades. "Every tanker bringing ghee must provide a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certificate. Each sample is rigorously tested three times before approval by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)," he explained.



He further criticized Chandrababu’s previous tenure, revealing that the ghee samples that sparked controversy were taken on July 12, during Chandrababu's administration. Jagan pointed out that the report on the samples was submitted on July 23. "What has Chandrababu done since then? It's ironic that he is speaking out now," he remarked. "During our regime, the process was rejected 18 times.

Addressing broader issues in the state, Jagan criticized Chandrababu’s 100-day rule, alleging that there has been no progress on various election promises. In response to allegations concerning the laddu prasadam, Jagan announced his intention to write to the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, requesting a thorough investigation into the matter.