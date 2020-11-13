YS Jagan review on CPS system, directs authorities to prepare full report of employees

It is known that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised in his election campaign that the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) will be scrapped within a month of coming to power. CPS employees have been waiting for years for the CM to take a decision on the matter. In this context, the CM on Thursday conducted a high-level review on the regularisation of CPS and contract employees. Officers were instructed to prepare a comprehensive report regarding the employees. Also, it was suggested that 52,000 RTC employees who have merged with the government should also be included in the list.

He said that the issue of regularization of contract employees was in legal issues and therefore duty policies should be formulated so that they could benefit financially without any difficulties arising. The CM reminded on the occasion that the previous government had issued GOs regarding the contract employees and none of them had been implemented.

On this occasion, the officials explained the information related to CPS to the Chief Minister. Officials said a team of ministers set up on the CPS, headed by the Chief Secretary and various departmental secretaries' committees, had also examined the report given by the Tucker committee earlier. The state has a total of 1,98,221 CPS employees in government, grant-in-aid, universities and educational institutions.

Of them, 1,78,705 are government employees, 3,295 under grant-in-aid and the remaining 16,221 are working in universities and various educational institutions. Officials said the abolition of the CPS policy for all of them would cost Rs 23,000 crore.