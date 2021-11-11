YS Jagan reviews amid heavy rain forecast, directs Nellore, Chittoor district collectors to be alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed collectors of Nellore and Chittoor districts to be on high alert in the wake of heavy rains. He said all kinds of measures should be taken to support the victims due to rains. The CM held a video conference with the collectors of Nellore, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Kadapa districts in the wake of heavy rains.

Earlier, the Meteorological department officials said there was a possibility of more than 20 cm of rain in some other areas including Tada and Sullurupeta in Nellore district, especially along the Tamil Nadu border.

The CM suggested compensation of Rs 1,000 to the victims and directed that All departments need to deal with coordination. Jagan ordered that steps be taken to shift the people from the flooded areas and that relief camps be set up wherever necessary. He also demanded that essential medicines be made available and that PHCs and area hospitals take steps to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines.

He also suggested that steps be taken in the matter of sanitation and set up generators without interrupting emergency services. The CM directed the power department officials to take steps to set up the transformers as soon as they are damaged and to be ready.