YS Jagan reviews flood relief measures, asks officials to help victims in 48 hours

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a video conference with the officials on Monday morning regarding the floods in the state. Collectors and officials of six flood-affected districts participated in this video conference. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan reviewed the relief measures in the flood-affected areas.



He said that the flood water is receding gradually and directed the officials to step up the relief programs. He has put the responsibility on the shoulders of senior officers and collectors. The chief minister said that the victims be provided with Rs. 2000, 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of jaggery, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of onions, and 1 kg of palm oil in the next 48 hours.



The chief minister said that earlier there were only two collectors, two joint collectors, and two SPs for the two districts and opined that there are six Collectors, six JCs, and six SPs in addition to Kakinada now. He said a system of village and ward secretariats is available to you where each secretariat has 10 employees hence directed the officials to provide quality services.



"We are doing relief programs like never before with this system and financial assistance of Rs.2 thousand has never been done in the past; we are working tirelessly without a break," said YS Jagan adding that people like Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan, and a section of media is trying to spew venom and damage the reputation of the state and the officials. YS Jagan said that as soon as the flood recedes, estimates should be made on crop damage within 10 days after the flood recedes. The chief minister also advised authorities to ensure the availability of medical officers and specialists along with medical equipment as there are chances of epidemics due to floods. He said hospitals should have adequate staff and medicines.



YS Jagan ordered sanitation personnel to be moved from neighbouring districts to flood-affected areas and to ensure that there is no shortage of accommodation and food facilities for the staff while shifting to other districts. Heads of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Departments were asked to provide this. He said power supply should be restored and repair work should be given top priority in flood-affected areas. The chief minister directed that the issue be resolved within the next 48 hours.