YS Jagan reviews on Agriculture dept. gives directions to officials on grain procurement

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on Kharif grain collection and other crops with the Departments of Agriculture and Civil Supplies at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. The CM has comprehensively reviewed the implementation of the new system of collecting without the involvement of the millers. To this extent, the CM has given several orders to the officials.



On this occasion, CM YS Jagan said that the new policy has been initiated to provide the minimum support price to farmers removing involvement of millers in grain procurement. He said that the the authorities should take appropriate measures to solve the small problems that arise while observing how this new policy is being implemented. He directed the officials to make advance estimates on the grain collection.

Ys Jagan said that there should be accountability in the reimbursement of transport and labour costs and payments should be very transparent. He said that the farmers should know that the government is paying the cost of transportation and gunny bags and all payments to farmers should also be highly transparent. CM said that the steps should be taken to providers money from the corporation through a direct money transfer method.

The CM said that big posters should be put up in RBKs to provide comprehensive information on grain procurement and purchases, and this would create awareness among the farmers. He said that the information should be sent to farmers' phones in the form of audio and video. The Chief Minister said that Civil Supplies Department should prepare SOPs on the duties of District Managers and should effectively monitor to ensure compliance with these SOPs. He said to make farmers aware of the cultivation of alternative crops in the state.

In this review meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marketing and Cooperation Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Vice Chairman of AP Agriculture Mission MVS Nagireddy, CS KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary Marketing Chiranjeevi Choudhary, Secretary Finance KVV Satyanarayana, Secretary Transport PS Pradyumna, Secretary of Civil Supplies Department H Arun Kumar, Commissioner of Agriculture Department C. Hari Kiran, Commissioner of Marketing Department Rahul Pandey, Director of Civil Supplies Vijaya Sunitha and other senior officials participated.