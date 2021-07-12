YS Jagan reviews on Covid-19 decides to implement the same curfew relaxations across the state

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who conducted the review on covid-19 control, took several key decisions. The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to implement the same curfew relaxations in all the districts of the state from tomorrow onwards. The curfew relaxations were given from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m and all shops in the state would be closed after 9 p.m. It was also clarified that a strict night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am. Earlier, the curfew relaxations were different among the districts.



Meanwhile, CM Jagan said the state should strictly enforce coronavirus guidelines such as wearing masks and maintenance. CM Jagan made it clear to the authorities to impose heavy fines in case of violations and to order the closure of shops for two or three days if necessary.

The chief minister directed that section 144 should be implemented across the state and strict restrictions should be imposed to prevent the public from gathering. YS Jagan suggested that anyone can send photos of the perpetrators of the violations and asked the officials to set up a special WhatsApp number.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have seen a fall in the recent past. The state has reported 2665 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday against the tests conducted for about 91,677 people. The total tally mounts to 19,22,843 While coming to the fatalities, 16 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 13,002

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing in the state, which is more than the cases being reported. As many as 3231 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,81,161 while the active cases stand at 28,680.